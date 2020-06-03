As a player, Ricardo Lunari came through the ranks at Argentinian side Newell’s Old Boys and featured mainly in South American football. There was a brief flirtation with European football (July 1998-July 2000) with Salamanca (Spain) and Farense (Portugal) but the majority of his time was in South American football.

After he retired, he took up managerial positions with the likes of Colon and Newells OB (Argentina), Santiago Morning and Valdivia (Chile and Millionarios (Colombia). His last position was with Bolivian side Blooming.

When at Newells OB, midfielder Lunari came across the legend of coaching that is Marcelo Bielsa. Now, there is little that needs saying about Bielsa’s methods – there’s enough out there in the public domain. However, Lunari did respond when asked by Spanish source Marca whether he’d consider joining him as a member of his staff.

Commenting on what is is like to be coached by Bielsa, Lunari said: “He has a passion and knowledge that infects you. It motivates you and works to improve you day by day. Each workout was the most important and that hooks you. Marcelo does not leave you indifferent, either you love him or you hate him.”

Those aspects that Lunari saw have become the foundations of what Bielsa does at Leeds United with a squad that he has taken to the fringes of promotion. Lunari is then asked what would happen if Bielsa put in a cal to bring him to Leeds as a member of his coaching staff at Elland Road.

Lunari answers and there is some indecisiveness in his response: “It would be very difficult to say no, but it is not easy to say yes either. Bielsa gives you everything but demands 100%. It is giving your life to him during the time you work with him. I am sure I would regret saying no.”

With that dedication, with that drive which Leeds United fans have seen over the last two seasons, you can possibly understand his trepidation.