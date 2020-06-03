Jason McCarthy has returned to Millwall after Wycombe ended his loan deal due to the finances of the deal amid the coronavirus pandemic. The club announced a host of measures at the start of the week on how they plan to cut costs due to an estimated £2.5 million shortfall.

The club’s Chairman Rob Couhig said in a statement; ‘I have also informed our manager that the Club will be without the services of Jason McCarthy. Jason is a wonderful player and a terrific guy. He was on loan to us from Millwall.

‘While they and he were willing to extend the agreement through the remainder of this season, and he would unquestionably be helpful if play resumes in any circumstances, we simply can’t afford him.

‘I am confident that the remainder of the team can achieve success when we are allowed to return.

‘The Club will survive this crisis as it has in the past. However, it will only do so by taking hard necessary steps to deal with the reality of our economic situation.’

McCarthy joined the club on loan in January and has started nine games for Gareth Ainsworth’s side. He has also scored one goal.

The club has told all of its non-footballing staff to look for new jobs once the pandemic is over as well as confirming that they will no longer top furloughed staff’s wages to 100%

Should the League One season be curtailed and an unweighted points per game system be used then the Chairboys would finish third and compete in the play-offs.

