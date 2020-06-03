Stoke City have agreed a deal with Aston Villa to keep defender James Chester for the remainder of the season as confirmed on their official website.

The Welsh international’s original loan deal expired at the end of May but due to the suspension of the season because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the campaign is yet to be completed.

The Potters were hopeful that they would be able to reach an agreement to retain the defender until the season has been finished but they have now received official confirmation of the deal.

Chester moved to the Bet365 Stadium in January and has made seven appearances so far for Michael O’Neill’s side, offering much-needed experience to their defence.

The defender’s future still remains uncertain with his contract at Aston Villa expiring this summer and with no new contract on the table, he could be set for a move away.

Stoke could be interested in acquiring him on a permanent basis depending on funds following clubs having been financially hit due to the current crisis.

Despite having no clear plan for the future, Chester’s main focus will be on helping the Potters avoid relegation following their disappointing Championship campaign.

News of Chester’s extended stay will be a real boost for Stoke as they look to keep their best players during the run-in to ensure they stand the best possible chance of survival.

Although they have endured a frustrating season, Stoke had begun to improve before the unexpected break and will be hoping to continue their rise once the campaign continues.