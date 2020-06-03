Brentford boss Thomas Frank has revealed that he is glad that the Championship is resuming as they want to “play all of the games” in an interview on the Sky Sports Football Show.

Frank was also asked if he believes that being promoted on a points-per-game basis would be fair and offered a blunt but honest response.

“I think first and foremost you need to think of the bigger picture, what is safest for society. We know football is the most important of the non-important stuff in the world,” Frank responded when asked if it would be fair for Leeds United to be promoted on PPG.

“Can we play the games and is it safe? We should do this 100%. If not, we need to take the best sensible decision and that’s just the way it is.”

“It’s like life, if you think it’s unfair you just have to move on. But we want to play all the games.”

There have been some clubs in the second tier of English football who have reacted angrily to the announcement from the EFL as they confirmed they have pencilled in a date of June 20 for the season to resume.

However, Frank said he thinks this is the right time for the campaign to be resumed. “I think it was mentioned that we could maybe start on June 13 so we now actually have an extra week.”

“It’s important we can start as quick as possible as there’s another season coming after this and there could be a second peak of this pandemic. I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Brentford are currently fourth in the Championship and ten points behind leaders Leeds United and the Bees boss has conceded that the play-offs are a more realistic aim for his side.

“I think it’s tough, we’re 10 points off with nine games. We’d need to play nine perfect games… So, of course, we’ll go for it, but most likely we want to stay in the play-offs.”