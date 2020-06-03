Another party has made their interest in buying Charlton Atheltic public according to a report by Sky Sports News.

Ownership of the South London club has been up in the air ever since the takeover by East Street Investments (ESI). There has been a public spat that has played out over social media between former Chairman Matt Southall and majority shareholder Tanhoon Nimer.

It resulted in the former being ousted from the club’s board but the saga is still ongoing. Nimer is now looking to sell the club with the fans looking for the whole saga to end.

Last month the EFL opened up a misconduct investigation into the takeover of the club by ESI, with reports that Nimer is still yet to provide proof of funds to the EFL.

Former Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins has confirmed his interest in buying the club. Laurence Bassini has also made an offer for the club but also confirmed that he has pulled out of the running.

Now a new consortium by the name of Corporate Football Organisation Portugal has come forward. Fernando Corte-Real spoke to Sky Sports and said the consortium has made “two offers” for the club.

Corte-Real was asked how manager Lee Bowyer would fit into their plans for the club. He said, “We see him as a good coach, just not without all the tools and stability that he needs to manage the team.”

When the season resumes Charlton will start in the relegation places, on Monday Lee Bowyer announced that three of the club’s players have said that they will not play when upon the resumption.