According to some reports and noise in the media, written about here in more depth on The72, Leeds United are interested in San Lorenzo’s young Argentinian striker Adolfo Gaich. This might not be the case according to Spanish language publication Ole and their writer Diego Paulich.

Córdoba-born Gaich started off his football career with San Lorenzo, the club he is still at now. He moved from San Lorenzo’s B side to the first-team at the start of July 2018.

He’s featured in 27 Superliga games for San Lorenzo, scoring seven goals. 12 of those games and five of those goals have come this season – a season where he also made his full Argentina debut.

That Argentina debut came on the back of 14 Under-20 Argentina caps (seven goals) and six caps (one goal) at Under-23 level.

Both Leeds United and West Brom were said to be interested in the 21-year-old who big things are predicted for in the future. He is said to have a release clause of around £12.4 million but his agent has said that he could be available for less than that.

Amidst all this interest and media noise, Ole’s Paulich says that one thing must be taken into consideration – what San Lorenzo think. Paulich says that news that Gaich is a wanted man is not something new, commenting on his ‘nearly’ move to Club Bruges last year.

Paulich says that beyond the Club Bruges interest, plus enquiries from “two or three more clubs“, San Lorenzo know nothing. Quite specifically he adds that “they [San Lorenzo] are not aware of the interest of many of these teams, nor of El Loco’s team.”

That would suggest that ‘interest’ in the youngster from a Leeds United perspective is simply media-created.

Is Leeds United 'interest' in Adolfo Gaich simply just media hype?