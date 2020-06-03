If anyone knows what makes a good striker then its Kevin Phillips. One of the most clinical strikers the Premier League has seen, when he was at the height of his career and the former West Bromwich Albion favourite has been full of praise for another striker in an interview with the Express & Star.

Hal Robson-Kanu has often been underrated by the Albion faithful in the past but this season he has shown real quality in holding up the ball and bringing other teammates into play.

In addition to this work rate he has also enjoyed the most prolific season of his career, scoring ten goals for the first time.

Phillips now believes that Robson-Kanu is getting the plaudits he deserves. “Hal Robson-Kanu has really performed. He has always been an exciting player, I’ve always liked his work ethic and his hold-up play. But this season he has added the goals that perhaps in previous seasons he hasn’t.”

“I think he is getting into better positions. And it also helps playing in such a good side. In the two years I was at West Brom we played some unbelievable football – at times it was hard to miss.”

“And Robson-Kanu has got supply coming from all over the place. But he is a right handful for any defender in the league. He has played very well.”

Its no coincidence that the Welshman has found the back of the net more often with more creative players around him.

The likes of Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson have made a huge difference this season in terms of their creativity and technical ability and with a workmanlike striker such as Robson-Kanu, West Brom are now reaping the rewards.