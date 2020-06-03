Leeds United are set ready to spring back into the Premier League for the first time in 16 years. Sky Sports pundit Keith Andrews, not usually a man Leeds fans take to, says that the enforced COVID-19 break could be the key factor in this.

Last season the Whites led the league at Christmas before the usual Januastrophe saw them slip and slide around like a person onboard a ship in a storm. They were eliminated in the first game of the playoffs.

Marcelo Bielsa said at the time that he feared there was nothing more that he could get out of this group of players, that they had given their all. However, this season has proven Bielsa to be wrong on that point.

The current Whites sit on top of the table and a sparkling run of five consecutive clean-sheet wins has seen them hit top spot in the Championship and open a seven-point buffer to the playoffs. Then, well, then came the COVID-19 break after the 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at Elland Road.

With some Leeds fans likely feeling that momentum might have swung away from the club and that they could be hamstrung by behind-closed-doors games, Sky Sports pundit Keith Andrews disagrees.

Speaking to Sky Sports (below), Andrews said that the break might actually turn out to be a massive positive for the Whites.

Commenting on the break, Andrews said: “No, I don’t think [anything will derail the top two’s promotion bid]. If anything, it would have done them good to have that little bit of a break.”

He then adds, specifically talking about Leeds United:

“We saw what happened last year with Leeds and traditionally, Marcelo Bielsa’s teams tend to run out of steam. That wasn’t the absolute reason last year, let me just clarify that, but I think when you look at the squad depth that he has, the regimental training they have, the lengths they go to and the mental fatigue that could have kicked in. I just think it’s given every team an opportunity to press the reset button.”

That reset button is about to be swapped out for a restart button and Leeds United will be more than ready to kick-off and kick-on.

