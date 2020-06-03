Sunderland have left the door open for a return for Tommy smith, as per a report by the sunderland echo.

The defender has left the club after just three months at the Stadium of Light but may make a return this summer.

Smith, who is 30 years old, joined the Black Cats on a short-term deal in February but wasn’t able to make an appearance for the League One before the season was halted in March.

The New Zealand international signed for Sunderland after spending the past couple of years playing in America for Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids.

Smith has told the NZ Herald: “I can’t sign for anyone else until the transfer window opens (on June 10) anyway.

“I’ve had a little bit of interest both in the UK and abroad but I think clubs are holding fire on making those decisions until they know what’s going to be happening, (firstly) with this season and (secondly) when next season is going to be scheduled and that isn’t even clear yet.

“So I’m in limbo a bit at the moment but all I can do is keep myself fit and be ready to take the next chance wherever that may be. I’ve got a lot left in me yet.”

Smith has previously played for Ipswich Town and spent 12 years on the books at Portman Road. He made 267 appearances for the Tractor Boys before leaving for a fresh challenge in the MLS.

The experienced centre-back is now in limbo but could be handed another chance at Sunderland.

