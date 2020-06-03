ex-Middlesbrough, derby county and qpr boss steve mcclaren wants to return to management, as per a facebook live q and a with experience epic.

The experienced manager believes he has unfinished business in the game.

McClaren, who is 59 years old, has overseen 665 games to date in the dugout in three different countries.

He spent his playing days with Hull City, Bristol City and Oxford United before going into coaching, with one his first roles at Manchester United.

McClaren has since gone onto manage Middlesbrough, England, FC Twente, Wolfsburg, Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Newcastle United and QPR.

He won the League Cup with Boro in 2004 and later guided Twente to their first ever Eredivisie title ten years ago.

He has signalled his desire to return: “The older I have got, and more experienced, I think what are my strengths and what do I love doing- and that I love the game.

” I love the tactics of the game, the preparation, the build-up to it, picking a team, changing games, winning games, losing games, coming back from adversity.”

“For nearly 30 years that is all I have known.”

His last job came in the Championship at QPR but he was sacked by the London side in April last year and has been without a job since then.

McClaren is a decent option for sides needing a new boss this summer. He is experienced, has vast contacts in the game and has a point to prove after his past couple of jobs.

Would you take McClaren at your club?