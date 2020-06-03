The Premier League today confirmed that they would allow friendlies to take place ahead of the resumption of the season as reported by The Telegraph and this could likely have an effect on the Championship.

West Brom are believed to be looking at the possibility of playing two friendlies before the season resumes – one being a Premier League club and the other being a Championship side who they have already faced twice.

Due to the suspension of the campaign because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Baggies boss Slaven Bilic is eager for his side to get a taste of competitive action before the restart.

The rules set out by the Premier League is that no club can travel more than 90 minutes to take on another side and the Championship is likely to follow similar guidelines.

Other rules include players travelling to and from the facilities in their own vehicles, as well as coaching staff officiating the games.

With these rules in mind, there seems to be an obvious choice as to who the Premier League side could be. Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City would all be within the parameters for West Brom.

It would appear to be highly unlikely that the Baggies will want to take on either of their bitter rivals in Aston Villa or Wolves at such a crucial stage of the season, leaving Leicester as the most likely choice.

In terms of the Championship, the one side in close proximity they won’t face in a friendly is Birmingham City as this is their next scheduled game in the league. This could leave Nottingham Forest as a potential option. Derby County would be ruled out on the basis that they are still yet to face them for a second time.

Stoke City is another possibility but it remains to be seen who West Brom will definitely face, should friendlies be approved in the second tier of English football.