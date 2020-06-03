Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Philips has claimed that the Baggies may have to shell out at least £20million if they want to stand any chance of signing West Ham United winger Grady Diangana on a permanent deal as reported by West Brom News.

Diangana has been a revelation at the Hawthorns this season despite having missed a sizeable chunk of the campaign since Christmas through injury.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals and registered six assists in 21 Championship appearances and his impressive performances even alerted his parent club to a possible recall in January.

There have been reports that manager Slaven Bilic would love to bring the youngster to the Hawthorns on a permanent basis but former Baggies striker Phillips has warned that he won’t come cheap.

“If West Brom really want him, West Ham will slap a huge price-tag on him,” Phillips said. “If you want him, you’re going to have to pay for him so there’s another stumbling block. I would imagine he’s worth between £10million and £20million.”

Should West Brom look to spend around £20million on the winger then it would smash their club-record transfer fee and represent a huge investment in a relative unknown in the Premier League.

In today’s market, a fee of £20million may seem a real bargain for an England under-21 international but with the Coronavirus pandemic having hit clubs financially it could prove to be out of West Brom’s reach.

The opportunity to acquire Diangana on a permanent basis would also depend on which division both West Ham and West Brom find themselves in next season.

