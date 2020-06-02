According to Greek language source Nova Sports, Nottingham Forest are on the verge of signing former Sweden international defender Mattias Johansson from Greek side Panathinaikos.

They say that the “next stop of his career” will be a move to Forest after the Greek playoffs have been concluded. Once those are over, it is a simple case of packing his bags and moving to England – should everything fall into order, of course.

Nova Sports do not see that being too much of an issue and report that both parties are “in advanced discussions” with the intention being that Johansson joins Forest “in order to play there from the new season.”

Johansson started his journey in football with Kalmar in his native Sweden before a £1.3million move to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar at the start of January 2012. He stayed for five years in Holland, only leaving in early August 2017.

His destination was Panathinaikos and a three-year deal. It is this deal that is running out at the end of this month. With this being the situation, Nova Sport say that won’t be difficult for player and Forest to reach an agreement whereby Johansson brings his time in Greek football to an end.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to overcome their sometimes inconsistent football and put together a solid string of results when Championship football starts up again. Their aim is simple – Premier League promotion. With just nine game left, automatic promotion might be too much of an ask of Forest although they would be looked at as one of the favourites for a place in the play-offs.