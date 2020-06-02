Leyton Orient have released striker james alabi, as announced by their official club website.

The O’s have become the latest League Two side to announce their retained list.

Arthur Janata, Dale Gorman and Matt Harrold are also leaving the club as free agents this summer. George Marsh, Ouss Cisse and Kaziah Sterling have all returned to their parent clubs after loan spells.

Leyton Orient were sat in 17th position in the fourth tier when the season was halted in March.

Alabi, who is 25 years old, joined the London side in 2018 and helped them win promotion from the National League in the last campaign. However, he soon fell out-of-favour in the Football League and was loaned out to Eastleigh in the January transfer window.

The forward will have to weigh up his options over the coming months but could be on the radar of some non-league clubs based on his goal scoring record there. He fired 24 goals in 62 games for Chester in the National League from 2015 to 2017.

Alabi started his career at Stoke City but never made a senior appearance for the Potters. Instead, he had loan spells away at Scunthorpe United, Mansfield Town, Forest Green Rovers and Accrington Stanley as a youngster.

He left Staffordshire on a permanent basis in 2015 and has since subsequently had stints at Ipswich Town, Chester, Tranmere Rovers and Dover.

Alabi, like many other players who are being released this summer, will have to be patient before seeing what the future holds during these times.

Will James Alabi stay in the EFL?