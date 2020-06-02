LOSING A STRIKER WHO HAS SCORED A COMBINED 31 GOALS IN TWO SEASONS WOULD BE A MASSIVE BLOW FOR ANY SIDE.

Charlton Athletic’s key man Lyle Taylor is moving onto pastures new this summer when his contract at the Valley expires.

Nevertheless, the Addicks’ replacement for his goals may be closer to home then they think. Macauley Bonne, who joined the club from Leyton Orient for just £200,000 last summer, could be the man.

The Zimbabwe-international played in the National League in the last campaign, albeit he did fire 25 goals in all competitions, but has adapted well to three divisions higher.

He has chipped in with eight goals in 25 games for Charlton in his first season at the club, only three less than Taylor.

Bonne penned a three-year deal with the London side so has plenty more time to progress and establish himself as their key forward.

The pacey striker was on the books at Ipswich Town and Norwich City as a youngster but plied his trade at Colchester United from 2009 to 2017. He played 84 times for the U’s first-team and scored 15 before moving to Leyton Orient.

Bonne was prolific for Orient and bagged 49 goals in 103 to earn his move to the Addicks.

Losing Taylor is terrible but is now inevitable for Lee Bowyer’s side and they need to move on. Bonne is more than capable of stepping into his shoes for the rest of the campaign to try and help them stay up in the Championship.

He is also six years younger than his counterpart so has plenty of time on his side to replicate Taylor’s success in front of goal.

Is Bonne the man to replace Taylor's goals?