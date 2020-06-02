Grimsby Town’s James McKeown has told the Grimsby Telegraph that he believes fans may be attending matches sooner than expected.

Even though football is going to return on June 20th for both the Premier League and the Sky Bet Championship, it will lack one critical thing. The fans. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, large crowds are still being restricted which means there is no chance of the stands being full anytime soon.

But there have been some hopeful signs recently that the lockdown and restrictions may be closer to ending than expected. Restrictions are starting to lifted and there are some reports that places like pubs will even be opened next month, albeit under social distancing guidelines.

Because of that, McKeown believes fans may be able to attend matches sooner than expected. Even with Sky Bet League Two being cancelled, it is expected that some games in the new season will be behind closed doors. But McKeown hopes that things will have got better so that some fans will be allowed into Blundell Park.

McKeown said: “It’s a tricky situation, but there seems to be a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

“The Premier League is getting underway again and hopefully we might be able to get started again a bit quicker than what people were anticipating.

“If pubs are able to open in July, which has been mentioned, then surely being in an outdoor environment such as a football ground would be better than that – even if it was at half-capacity for social distancing.”

Should fans be able to attend matches in August?