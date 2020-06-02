Stoke City’s Benik Afobe will stay at Bristol City on loan until the end of the season according to a report from the Stoke Sentinel.

The 27-year-old striker signed for Bristol City on loan last summer but despite a very bright start, his Ashton Gate career was soon derailed. After scoring three goals in five appearances, he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury. This has ruled him out ever since but he is one of the players that can take advantage of the season being suspended.

Afobe has been back in training but his status with the Robins was in doubt. His loan was set to expire on June 30th and there was a chance that his parent club Stoke would recall him to help in their end of the season attempts. This would be a big blow for Bristol City as they could really do with another top striker as they make a push to qualify for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

But it has now been confirmed Afobe will be staying with Bristol City. Their head coach Lee Johnson has said with the way the loan works it needs both teams to consent to the loan being terminated and with them wanting to keep the former Arsenal man, Afobe will be staying in West Country for a bit longer.

Johnson said: “Yes, the way the rules work with that is with any loan player, both parties have to agree to cut it short and the player of course as well.

“With us wanting to keep Benik and I’m sure Stoke are happy for us to keep Benik. We continue to pay the wages all the way through and he’s not eligible to play for them anyway.”

