Luton Town’s Sonny Bradley has told Luton Today that they found out Nathan Jones was their new head coach when he joined a Zoom call.

The recent appointment of Nathan Jones as Luton’s new manager is one of the most controversial things to happen while the season has been suspended. He has managed Luton before, guiding them to two promotions which got them into Sky Bet League One. He would then leave the club to become the new Stoke City boss, though he was fired last November. Despite the fans not being happy with his perceived betrayal, Jones returned to be their new manager after the previous manager Graeme Jones left by mutual consent.

The appointment of Jones was a shock to the players too, many of whom were at the club when he was at Kenilworth Road the first time. Bradley was one of the players signed by Jones during his first stint. And he has now revealed how they found out about the new manager.

The club captain has revealed they were in what they thought was a catch-up Zoom call with the club’s higher-ups when they introduced Jones to them by him joining the call!

Bradley said: “For me, it’s a positive return, it’s a positive move for the football club, it makes sense.

“Obviously when he left initially, it was disappointing, he left at a time when the club was moving in a positive direction, we were looking up and unfortunately he left.

“I think I’m in the same boat as a lot of people who were disappointed at the football club, but he’s back and the boys have taken it really well.

“It was quite interesting how he did return, we had a Zoom meeting last week with Gary Sweet (chief executive) and Paul Watson (general operations manager) and it was just a catch up.

“Half way through the call, Gary said, ‘look boys, basically, moving forward, we’re going to need a new manager.’

“The boys were a bit like, ‘what’s going on?’ Then all of a sudden, it just said at the top of the screen, ‘Nathan Jones has joined the chat’ and out of nowhere, Nathan was on the screen.

“I could see everyone’s faces, a few of the boys were surprised, big smiles on everyone’s faces and I think a few of the boys were really happy.

“Nathan’s back in the building, he’s had two days with us and it’s been really positive.

“I know what he brings to the table, I know how it’s going to change and I know the energy that he will bring.

“So I’m sure in the coming weeks, things will step up, as he tries to bring back his playing style.

“There’s plenty of energy and plenty of positives now, we want to get these games finished and we want to stay up.”

