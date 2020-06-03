Nathan Jones made a shock return as manager of Luton Town last week, skipper Sonny Bradley has been speaking to LutonToday to discuss the ‘surreal’ moment the players found out about Jones’ return to Kenilworth Road and the impact that will have on the rest of the campaign.

With Luton current sitting second bottom in the Championship and six points off safety, the club knew that a change in manager was required. Graeme Jones had his contract mutually terminated back in April and the club announced the return on Nathan Jones last week. Jones [Nathan] had spent 16 months away from the club following a spell at Stoke City and a period unemployed. Sonny Bradley, who joined from Plymouth Argyle in 2018 thinks it’s a good thing that the former manager is back at Luton Town.

Speaking to the press, Bradley said, “For me, it’s a positive return, it’s a positive move for the football club, it makes sense.” He went on to say, “Obviously when he left initially, it was disappointing, he left at a time when the club was moving in a positive direction, we were looking up and unfortunately he left. I think I’m in the same boat as a lot of people who were disappointed at the football club, but he’s back and the boys have taken it really well.”

Given the circumstances currently surrounding football due to Covid-19, the players found out about Jones’ in a slightly unusual way. Zoom has been a lifesaver for all walks of life; seeing family and friends due to lockdown restrictions, virtual dinner dates, daily quizzes and even online yoga sessions. Football clubs are also using it to keep in contact with players. The players were in their weekly Zoom meeting Chief Executive [Gary Sweet] and General Operations Manager [Paul Watson] when halfway through they were given the news.

Bradley went on to say, “Half way through the call, Gary said, ‘look boys, basically, moving forward, we’re going to need a new manager.’ The boys were a bit like, ‘what’s going on?’ Then all of a sudden, it just said at the top of the screen, ‘Nathan Jones has joined the chat’ and out of nowhere, Nathan was on the screen.”

In normal circumstances, managers would be formally introduced to players but it was a little bit different this time. None the less the players were pleased to see Jones’ face. “I could see everyone’s faces, a few of the boys were surprised, big smiles on everyone’s faces and I think a few of the boys were really happy.”

Nathan Jones has got a big task on his hands. It is likely that Luton will need at least five wins from their remaining nine games in order to stand any chance of survival.