ST Mirren have released ex-SUNDERLAND AND SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY WINGER ROSS WALLACE, AS ANNOUNCED BY THEIR OFFICIAL CLUB WEBSITE.

The Scotland international will become a free agent when his contract with the Buddies expires this month.

The Scottish Premiership side have also announced Stephen McGinn, Danny Mullen, Gary MacKenzie, Tony Andreu and Cody Cooke will also be leaving the club this summer.

Their boss Jim Goodwin has said: “It has been really difficult to have to say goodbye to these players especially in the current circumstances. However, the opportunity to support the players through the close season is one the club felt was important. It goes without saying that everyone at the club wishes all of them the very best for the future.”

Wallace, who is 35 years old, only joined the Paisley-based side in February and made three appearances.

He was a free agent throughout the majority of this past season after his release by Fleetwood Town last summer.

Wallace is a vastly experience winger who has racked up 530 appearances in his lengthy career to date. He will have to weigh up his options over the coming months.

He has had spells with the likes of Celtic, Sunderland, Preston North End, Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday. Wallace was a popular player during his time with the latter and spent three years at Hillsborough, two of which they got into the Championship Play-Offs.

The Scotsman returned up the border three months ago but now finds himself in the same position as he was this time last year. He is an experienced player and is a decent option for sides needing players this summer.

