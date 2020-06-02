Walsall’s Stuart Sinclair has told the Express and Star that he will be staying at the club for another year.

With Sky Bet League Two now officially being over as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, teams across the division are starting to announce their retain lists.

This is becoming a point of speculation for many sides across the division but it is tough to discuss the future of Walsall’s players. A policy they have enacted under head coach Darrell Clarke is that they don’t disclose publically how long contracts last, though there have been exceptions. This means no one is clear who might be leaving Walsall this summer.

But one of their players has come out to make things a little bit clearer. Sinclair, who signed for Walsall last season from Bristol Rovers, has said that his contract lasts until the end of next season. This means he’ll be around for another year yet.

Sinclair said: “Yes for sure, definitely. I’m here until at least the end of next year and I’m looking forward to it.

“I can’t wait to get back and get started. It’s a challenging time for the football club, but it will be an exciting time and hopefully we can keep progressing and produce exciting football – which the gaffer wants.

“It’s just nice to be a part of that and be involved.”

When asked about life under lockdown, Sinclair added: “Like everyone, I’m going a little bit crazy in lockdown. With football we have routine, it’s a major part of your life.

“I was speaking to my parents the other day and I was saying it was really strange because since I was a young child I’ve always had a game day.

“I’ve always worked towards Saturday and Tuesday nights as my game days, everything is aimed towards that.

“So it’s a strange situation when you don’t have that, it prepares you mentally for retirement I guess, in however many years that is.

“It’s really strange not to have that as a main focus in my day to day activities, it affects everything.

“I’m 32 and 33 in November, so I want to get as much as I can out of football.

“That day when retirement comes is obviously much closer for me that someone like Alfie (Bates) or any of the younger lads, so it’s an interesting situation to get your head around.

“I know there will be an enormous void when I do retire, you can’t avoid that.

“My whole life is aimed around football, the way I eat, the way I do things at home, so it’s been strange without it.”

Are you glad Stuart Sinclair will be at Walsall for another year?