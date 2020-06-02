Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill called up Motherwell midfielder liam Donnelly for northern Ireland last year.

The ex-Fulham and Hartlepool United man has been in fine form in the Scottish Premiership this season. Could he be on the Potters’ radar over the coming months?

Stoke are looking to delve into the Scottish market for talent this summer and the Northern Ireland international could fit the bill for them. He can play anywhere in defence as well as midfield and would add more depth to their squad.

Donnelly, who is 24 years old, has scored an impressive 11 goals in 29 appearances for the Well in this campaign. He still has two years left on his deal with Stephen Robinson’s side meaning Stoke would have to fork out a fee if they wanted to bring him to the Bet365 Stadium.

The Dungannon-born midfielder was snapped up by Fulham as a youngster in 2012 but never made a senior appearance for the London side. Instead, he was loaned out by the Cottagers to Crawley Town in 2015 for more first-team experience.

He left Craven Cottage on a permanent basis four years ago and subsequently joined Hartlepool United. He spent two years with the Pools, one of which was in the National League, before moving up to Motherwell in 2018.

Donnelly has been a key player for the Scottish side over the past two campaigns and could be on the radar of some English. Could O’Neill relationship with him from Northern Ireland put Stoke in the frame to sign him?

Should Stoke target Liam Donnelly?