Hull city are confident Liverpool midfielder herbie kane will see out his loan at the club, as per a report by Hull Live.

The youngster joined the Tigers on loan in the January transfer window but made just four league appearances due to injury.

The Championship side extended Josh Bowler’s loan deal from Everton until the end of this current season and will have to do the same for Kane, Mallik Wilks, Marcus Maddison and Matthew Pennington now too.

Hull are “confident” of securing Kane’s services for the rest of the campaign.

Kane, who is 21 years old, worked under the Tigers’ boss Grant McCann last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers and impressed for the Yorkshire side. He seven goals in 49 games in all competitions and helped Donny get to the League One Play-Offs.

He started out as a youngster at local side Bristol City but was snapped up by Liverpool at the age of 15. The ex-England Under-17 international has been a regular for the Reds’ youth sides over the past few years.

Kane returned to Anfield last summer after his loan at Doncaster expired and stayed with Jurgen Klopp’s side for the first-half of this season, making two first-team appearances in the League Cup.

Hull came calling for him in January and gave him the opportunity to play regular football in the Championship. McCann’s men may also be hoping to do the same next term, though that is assuming they avoid relegation to the third tier when football resumes, which they currently face a big battle against.

