West Brom bolstered their attacking options by landing Callum Robinson on loan from Sheffield united in January.

The Republic of Ireland international managed two goals in eight games for the Baggies before the season was halted in March.

Robinson, who is 25 years old, only joined Premier League side Sheffield United last summer from Preston North End and penned a lengthy deal at Bramall Lane.

However, with Slaven Bilic’s side vying for promotion to the top flight, could they target a permanent move for him this summer if they go up?

Robinson made just 12 appearances for Chris Wilder’s side during the first-half of this campaign and his chances of nailing down a regular spot with the Blades are slim in the future, especially if they get into Europe and start targeting expensive big-name players.

Therefore, West Brom targeting a permanent deal for him is not beyond the realms of possibility, dependent on promotion to the Premier League of course.

Robinson started out with the Baggies’ rivals Aston Villa and went onto play five times for their senior side as a youngster. He had loan spells away from Villa Park at Bristol City and Preston North End, the latter of whom made his move there permanent in 2016.

The pacey forward was a key player for the Lilywhites over the past three seasons in the Championship and was well worthy of his switch to the big time last year.

He may well still have a future at Sheffield United, but that is not to say West Brom won’t try and lure him away from Yorkshire if they gain promotion and line up against the Blades next year.

Will West Brom sign Robinson permanently?