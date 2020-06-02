Hull City and Reading are set to make a move to sign PSG’s Isaac Karamoko on a free transfer according to a report from French website Foot Mercato.

While PSG have won another Ligue 1 title this season, though with an asterisk as the season was ended early due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they may be set to lose a lot of their talent which could have been their future. Reports in France have stated they will lose Adil Aouchiche and Tanguy Kouassi to Saint Etienne while Thierno Balde has been linked with a move to Southampton and Leeds United.

And now they could lose another one of their young talents with Karamoko linked with a move to Hull, Reading and a host of other teams outside of England. The 18-year-old striker has been progressing through the PSG youth system for six years now and while he has been productive in their youth teams, he is set to become a free agent in the summer.

And it is this that has attracted both Hull and Reading. While Karamoko may not be an instant addition to their first team, they both believe he could end up being a key player in the future. But both teams will face some stiff competition in order to sign him. According to this report, Rayo Vallecano in Spain also want to sign him while Stade Brestois give him an option in his native France. There are also some Serie A clubs interested in signing him but this report does not name them.

