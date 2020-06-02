Charlton Athletic players are angry at the fact Lyle Taylor and two others are refusing to play according to a report from Football Insider.

In shocking news revealed yesterday, Charlton head coach Lee Bowyer confirmed that Lyle Taylor, Chris Solly and David Davis would refuse to play in the season restart. All three players are out of contract this summer and have turned down the opportunity to sign a new short-term deal in order to to play in the nine games that will end the season.

This has created a lot of debate online. Some believe Taylor and co are right to turn down the deals as they should look after themselves and make sure their career goes as well as possible. However others have said that they are being selfish and should do all they can to make sure that Charlton do not get relegated from the Sky Bet Championship. The Addicks are currently 22nd in the division and could drop right back into Sky Bet League One.

And according to this report, the players are following the latter argument. This report states that Taylor, Solly and Davis’s teammates are seething at the fact they will not be playing in the last few games of the season. They revealed that if they were to be relegated, the contracted players will be suffering a 50% drop in their wages due to a relegation clause in their contract. With the trio set to leave this summer, they won’t suffer this drop in wages, causing contention between the two parties.

