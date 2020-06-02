Talking to Jim White on his TalkSPORT show today, pundit Simon Jordan has criticised and branded Charlton Athletic’s Lyle Taylor ‘characterless’ and ‘dishonest’ following his refusal to play the rest of the season.

Lyle Taylor joined Charlton in 2018 and has scored 32 times in 63 appearances. Taylor is one of three players (Chris Solley and David Davis are the other two) who are refusing to put on the red shirt again this season. The striker has scored 11 goals for The Addicks this season, more than any other player. Taylor finds himself out of contract at the end of the season and does not want to risk getting injured, potentially damaging his chances of securing a lucrative move to a bigger club. The likes of Rangers, Galatasaray and West Brom have all been linked to the striker.

Earlier today, Jordan made his opinion on the matter very clear.

“When you talk about integrity, integrity comes from character, character comes from honesty, and this is dishonest, because it’s all about yourself. I understand that you are going on to bigger and better things, but you have signed a contract and you want it both ways! You want to be under that contract when it suits you and not when it doesn’t. But Charlton lose here on all fronts. They bought a player from AFC Wimbledon, they gave him a platform to perform and he performed.”

Jordan went on to say, “They’ve paid all his salary, they can’t get him to resign and they can’t get a transfer fee for him, but there has to be balance, and if that balance is as minimal as being prepared to play between June 20 and June 30…But, I’m sorry son, get your backside in gear and get playing for the football club that has given you a three-year contract which ran from 2017 until June 30, 2020 – get on with it, I’m not interested what’s going on with you, back you come!”

The former Crystal Palace chairman finished with, “I know this is going to sound awful, but the only thing I hope is that some of these players get to reap what they’ve sown.”

It’s clear to see what Simon Jordan thinks about the Lyle Taylor situation, however, Addicks manager Lee Bowyer understands why Taylor is unwilling to play the remainder of the season.

It would be a massive loss to Charlton if Taylor does not feature again this season. They currently sit third from bottom in the league, two points off safety and would have been relying heavily on Taylor’s talent if they were to avoid the drop. Without Taylor, and other key players refusing to play, Charlton could struggle to avoid relegation back to League One.