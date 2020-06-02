According to Polish language source Sport.PL, Manchester City are a club interested in snapping up teen starlet left-back Michal Karbownik. However, it isn’t for their own, immediate benefit but for an immediate loan out to Leeds United.

Manchester City currently have Jack Harrison on loan at Elland Road and, such has been the young winger’s success there under Marcelo Bielsa, a £10million deal is in the offing. There is also talk that yet-to-arrive Brazilian Yan Couto is going to be loaned to the Whites.

This degree of trust between Premier League giants City and Leeds United has its foundation in the relationship between Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa. Guardiola has genuine respect for Bielsa who he sees as a giant of modern-day coaching.

Sport.PL say that Manchester City’s interest in the 19-year-old means that, despite signing a recent deal, “his departure from the club in the summer seems almost a foregone conclusion.”

Sport.PL also refer to comments made by Tomasz Smokowski, who was speaking on a sporting program. Smokowski said: “One of the sides that were interested in him was Manchester City, but not for themselves but for Leeds United because these clubs work closely together and Leeds simply cannot afford the Pole.”

Youngster Karbownik was promoted from Legia’s reserve side this season and has gone on to make 20 appearances for the Polish side. Not only that, but he has also moved from his more accustomed midfield position into the left-hand side of defence where he is excelling.