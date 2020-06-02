With news of the EFL announcing June 20 as the provisional date for the resumption of the Championship season we thought we’d take a look at some key fixtures which could determine West Bromwich Albion’s promotion fate.

There are nine games remaining and the Baggies will be looking to get maximum points to ensure they are automatically promoted come the end of the season so they do not have to face play-off hell once again.

There is still uncertainty regarding the order in which the games will be played or if indeed it will continue as normal had the season not be suspended.

Here we’ve picked three key West Brom games to look out for:

Brentford vs West Brom

West Brom will visit Griffin Park it what will be a game against two of the best strike forces in the division. Although they have both been huge goal threats this season, the Baggies’ goals have tended to be shared throughout the team whereas the Bees have relied on Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbeumo. West Brom boast the division’s best away record but this will be severely tested against Brentford who have everything to play for as they battle to ensure they at least win a play-off place.

West Brom vs Hull City

The Baggies face what might be seen as an easy game against the Tigers. Hull have failed to win a single game since New Years Day which has coincided with the departures of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki in January. However, despite West Brom occupying second place in the Championship and Hull hovering precariously outside the bottom three, Albion’s home form has left a lot to be desired. They didn’t record a clean sheet until the turn of the year and have lost at the Hawthorns to Stoke City and Middlesbrough – both of whom are struggling near the foot of the table. This could be a potential banana skin.

West Brom vs Fulham

In West Brom’s penultimate home game of the season they face a Fulham side who could still be in with a chance of automatic promotion by the time this game rolls around. The Cottagers are currently six points behind West Brom but have Leeds and Brentford to play meaning points could be won and lost by any team in the upper echelons of the division. West Brom’s home form has been patchy at times and with the physical presence of the Mitrovic in attack, their defence will need to be at the top of its game if they want to secure a result.