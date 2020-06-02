Ally McCoist never stepped out of a challenge on the pitch and he’s not mincing his words here either, on talkSPORT, where he is forthright about players who do not honour the terms of their contracts.

As can be heard in the following tweet (below), McCoist is almost apoplectic with rage when discussing the situation that led Lyle Taylor to effectively turn his back on Charlton Athletic with his contract drawing to a close.

With his contract up, and with there being a sense of bad feeling between Taylor and the Charlton hierarchy, the former AFC Wimbledon player is one of three Addicks to state that they will not play on when the season kicks back in on June 20.

Taylor is said being courted by Rangers who could ramp up their interest what with him saying that he doesn’t intend to play beyond the 30 June for Charlton. It is that what has angered the fiery McCoist.

The Former Rangers man stated clearly: “I’ve got a problem with any player whose contract has not expired and is not playing. I’ve got a problem with that because when you sign a contract, no matter what it is, for any length of time or period, the first thing that any footballer should do when signing a contract is agree to honour that contract for that period of time.”

Continuing. McCoist sounded off more by adding: “I don’t care if it’s one year, 12 months, 14 months or five years. If you are happy enough to sign that contract you have to honour that contract!”

Still indignant, he added: “It works both ways,” he continued. “If you want the club to look after you for five years or two years, whatever it is, you have to make yourself available for club duties – and clearly playing for your club is a club duty.”

Whatever opinion you have on the matter, Lyle Taylor’s decision means one thing – he won’t likely play for Charlton again this season.

