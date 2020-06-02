Former Leeds United manager Kevin Blackwell has warned the Yorkshire giants that they “must earn promotion” in an interview with Sky Sports News.

Leeds are currently top of the Championship table and were well on course to achieve promotion to the top-flight before the suspension of the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Elland Road club are notoriously known for ‘slipping up’ in recent years and Blackwell has said they must earn it and wants them to win promotion ‘on the pitch’.

“The Premier League, for Leeds, is the Holy Grail that they’ve been after now for years,” said Blackwell. ”Nobody has got the right to be there but a club that deserves to be there is Leeds. It’s an unbelievable football club, the set-up, the supporters – everything.”

“It’s all geared for the Premier League but they have to earn the right to be there. In the back of their minds, they’ll know they’ve slipped up in quite a few seasons.”

“That’s why these games have to be played. I don’t think you can do it on a points-per-game basis. It’s alright looking back but going forward, Leeds have never been great finishers at the end of a season.”

The EFL have recently revealed that June 20 has been pencilled in as the provisional restart date for the return of the Championship where the nine remaining matches will be completed as long as there isn’t a second spike of the Coronavirus.

DIFFICULT

However, they have also confirmed that matches will be behind closed doors and Blackwell thinks Leeds may be affected by playing games without their supporters.

“It’s going to be quite eerie playing in a stadium that’s empty,” he added. “It’s going to be quite hard to get up to the right intensity and that can have a massive effect on anyone.”

“I think one of the strengths for Leeds was always the supporters and unfortunately that will now be missing, as it will at other clubs. How do you get the intensity in the game when the crowd isn’t there? It’s going to be very difficult.”