Coventry City are ‘determined’ to keep highly-rated zain westbrooke at the club, as per a report by Coventry live.

The Sky Blues are keen on maintaining talks with the midfielder over extending his stay. His current contract expires at the end of this month.

Westbrooke, who is 23 years old, has been a key player for Mark Robins’ side who currently sit top of League One. He has made 33 appearances for the promotion hopefuls and has scored four goals.

The Surrey-born man joined Coventry in 2018 and had to bide his time for opportunities in his first season but has now established himself as one of their most important players.

Losing him on a free transfer this summer would be a massive blow. However, if the Sky Blues are promoted to the Championship then their chances of keeping him will be boosted.

Westbrooke started his career as a youngster on the books at Chelsea but switched to fellow London side Brentford in 2011. He became a regular for their youth sides before going onto make a single appearance for the Bees’ senior side, which came in a West London Derby fixture against Fulham in April 2017.

He had loan spells away from Griffin Park in the National League at Solihull Moors and Leyton Orient respectively to gain experience before joining Coventry on a permanent basis two years ago.

Westbrooke has found a home with the Sky Blues and is being tipped for a bright future. Robins’ men need to ensure they tie him down on a new deal as losing him for nothing would be a real suckerpunch, especially after all their hard work this term.

