The EFL has confirmed that four key changes to contract negotiations have been approved by all Football League clubs ahead of the possible resumption of the Championship season, a source close to BirminghamLive has revealed.

Players who are out of contract will now be able to be offered a short-term deal which will allow them to play after June 30 in order to finish the current campaign.

There have been concerns for many teams over certain players within their ranks who will technically become free agents after June 30 when their contracts expire but the EFL have now sought to offer clarification.

The EFL have confirmed that these proposals have been passed and will now be implemented. These new changes are most likely to affect teams in the Championship as this is the league in which football is most likely to resume.

League Two looks to be all but over albeit the EFL will need to confirm this in meetings soon to take place. League One is currently divided with some clubs wanting the season to be curtailed but other sides near the top of the division still want to complete the remaining games.

NEW RULES

The first rule which has been made by the EFL is that clubs cannot approach players whose contracts expire on June 30 until June 24.

Clubs now also have until June 23 to offer players a new contract or release them – but they will be unable to play until the 2020/21 season starts, even if they secure a new club.

While players out of contract on June 30 will be able to sign a short-term extension which will run until the 2019/20 season is completed.

The EFL have also confirmed that these rules are in line with FIFA guidance in regards to the current Coronavirus pandemic.

This latest news will be a real boost to Championship clubs who feared losing key players due to the season now being completed at a later date but know they now at least have the option of retaining them as long as an agreement between the club and player can be agreed.