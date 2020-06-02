As per a report from Yorkshire Live, Huddersfield Town are in talks with the parent clubs of loan players over potential loan extension deals.

The Championship season is set to resume later this month and the announcement of the 2019/20 campaign’s return has prompted clubs to look at extending loan deals.

Huddersfield Town have used loan transfers effectively this season, bringing Everton goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe, Liverpool’s young ‘keeper Kamil Grabara, Benfica winger Chris Willock, Leicester City midfielder and Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah all in on loan.

The aforementioned players’ loan spells will need extending if they are to remain with Huddersfield Town until the end of the season. Now, a report from Yorkshire Live has revealed that the Terriers are “in dialogue” over extensions of the six deals.

Grabara and Chalobah joined the club on loan in the summer transfer window prior to the start of the season. Grabara started as the Terriers’ number one choice, playing in 28 games but Lossl’s arrival has seen him drop to the bench. Chalobah in his 30 games for the club, holding down a spot as the side’s starting defensive midfielder.

Smith Rowe, Lossl and Willock have impressed since joining in the January window. Lossl returned having struggled to nail down a spot in Everton’s starting 11, while Smith Rowe and Willock came in to add some creativity to Danny Cowley’s side.

Now, it awaits to be seen if Huddersfield Town are successful in their efforts to secure loan extension agreements for their loan players.