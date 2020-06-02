Reading’s Marc McNulty has hinted to Deadline News that he might soon be leaving the club.

The 27-year-old striker, who has been capped twice by Scotland, signed for the Royals in 2018 from Coventry City but his stint in Berkshire is yet to go to plan. He has only made 15 league appearances for them in this time, scoring one goal, and has spent most of his time out on loan. He has been on loan twice to Hibernian and once to Sunderland.

He spent the last part of this season on loan at Hibernian but is now back at Reading after his loan ended, meaning he could play a part in their season restart. But he has hinted in an interview that he may have to leave Reading. He has said that he wants to play regular football and will be having a talk with Royals head coach Mark Bowen to see if he’s still wanted.

McNulty said: “I’d come back to Scotland, I love it here – love playing for Hibs. But I definitely do want to play in England again.

“Obviously it depends what kind of offers you get. It’s going to be hard because I’ve not played a lot this season.

“I just need to be playing under a manager who’ll see me playing every week.

“I’ve still got another two years at Reading so I need to speak to the manager to see if he wants me back there.

“There is a loans manager who asks you how you’re getting on but I need to have a conversation with the manager.”

