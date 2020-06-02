Walsall’s stuart Sinclair is staying for next season, as per a report by the express and star.

The midfielder has revealed he has another year left on his contract with the League Two side.

Sinclair, who is 32 years old, signed for the Saddlers on a free transfer last summer and made 27 appearances this past season.

He has said he is staying, as per the Express and Star: “Yes for sure, definitely. I’m here until at least the end of next year and I’m looking forward to it.

“I can’t wait to get back and get started. It’s a challenging time for the football club, but it will be an exciting time and hopefully we can keep progressing and produce exciting football – which the gaffer wants. It’s just nice to be a part of that and be involved.”

Sinclair played for Walsall boss Darrell Clarke at Bristol Rovers and helped the Pirates gain back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One during his time there.

There were question marks over his future with the fourth tier outfit this summer but the news that he has another season on his deal will be a boost for Walsall.

The Saddlers were 14th in the league when the campaign was halted in March, 11 points off the Play-Off positions. They have aspirations of getting in the top seven next term and keeping hold of Sinclair will help them.

The ex-Luton Town academy graduate adds more experience and options into their midfield ranks, plus it’s worth keeping him for that beard alone.

Can Walsall push into the promotion picture next season?