Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Cowley has told the club website that he is enjoying working with smaller groups since their return to training.

The Sky Bet Championship season has been suspended since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic but teams were able to return to training last Monday. This was ahead of a potential return which has now been set for 20th June, something that was confirmed on Sunday by the EFL.

The rules on training mean that Cowley and his coaches are having to work with smaller groups than usual. And while some think that will not be good for the quality football when it returns, Cowley has been enjoying it. He has said that he has been able to work closely and influence their game more because you get more contact time with the players, something that might benefit them when the game returns.

When asked about training, Cowley said: “It’s been different as we’ve been coaching in small groups. We’ve only been able to have five players on the grass at any one time.

“We’ve had a group at a time, 80 minutes per group, and had five groups a day, so they’ve been long days but worthwhile ones.

“It’s great to work with the players in the one-to-one nature, we’ve been able to get some really good work into them.

“In the early part of the week, we were able to work in departments, so defenders in a group, midfielders, forwards, then in the latter part of the week we moved on to the right side of the team together, left side and then central. It’s been good to develop relationships with the players.

“When you work with the players on this basis, you naturally have more contact time with them and hopefully you’re able to influence them more than maybe when you work with 20-22 people at one time.”

