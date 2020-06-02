Former England striker Alan Shearer has offered his views on the latest Championship update released by the EFL regarding the restart of the current season in his column for The Sun.

West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United were offered a huge boost on their promotion hopes as June 20 was pencilled in as the provisional date for the upcoming restart of the campaign.

The Championship top two have a healthy advantage over third-placed Fulham and will be confident of ‘finishing the job’ when they resume the season.

Shearer has claimed that the players will be fit and raring to go once the campaign resumes. “Players have been off for around 11 weeks now so will be absolutely desperate to get back playing.”

“They will be delighted to get back to contact training over the next week or 10 days, with more game-based practice, and I think they will be ready.”

“The fact managers can now call on five substitutes should also be a great help in keeping players fresh,” the Newcastle United legend continued.

“We are going to have to get used to not having any fans, but I’m sure that won’t be a big issue for the players. As we have seen in Germany, they have adapted quickly to their new surroundings.”

Players in the second tier of English football have around three weeks before the season starts once more allowing for new training methods to be implemented with contact training having also now started in line with Government guidelines.