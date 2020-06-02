According to a report from the Daily Mail, Turkish giants Galatasaray have entered the chase for Charlton Athletic’s departing striker Taylor, with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and Rangers also linked.

Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor is expected to get his move away from The Valley this summer. Taylor has not returned to action amid worries of picking up an injury that could sabotage a move away and his contract is set to expire this summer.

The Charlton star has been linked with a whole host of sides in the run-up to the summer transfer window. Championship sides keen on Taylor include Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and Swansea City and Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers have also been said keen.

Now, a report from the Daily Mail has reported that Taylor is now attracting interest from the continent as well. Turkish giants Galatasaray are said to be tracking the Charlton man’s situation ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

Taylor has been attracting serious interest over the course of the past season. Brentford were heavily linked with a move for the striker before and with the summer transfer window on the horizon, speculation is hotting up once again.

Taylor, 30, has scored 11 goals in 21 Championship games for Charlton so far this season. In total, the Montserrat international has played 67 times for the Addicks, scored 36 goals and laying on 14 assists since joining on a free transfer from AFC Wimbledon.

Speculation surrounding Taylor’s future does not seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Will the chase for the Charlton Athletic striker rumble on into the later stages of the window or will his future be resolved soon? It awaits to be seen who wins the chase for the sought-after striker, but one thing for sure is that he is not short of options.

