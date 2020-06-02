Blackburn Rovers’ Corry Evans has told the club website that he is glad to be back in training after the long-lay-off.

Since the Coronavirus pandemic which started to have a large impact in the UK in March, not only have teams been unable to play but the players have not had the chance to train either. Players were forced to stay home and work on regiments given to them by the club. That all changed last Monday when teams were allowed to train in phased groups with strict rules in place so that teams can comply with social distancing.

For Evans, the training lay-off has been even longer. He has been out since January because of a facial injury and it was expected that he wouldn’t play for the rest of the season. However with the season being suspended and restarting in June, this has given Evans a chance to train again and to play in competitive football. This is something he is very glad about.

Evans said: “It’s good to be back kicking a ball again and seeing the lads,

“Before everything closed down and lockdown occurred I was just starting my rehabilitation.

“I’ve since had a break and have been doing a lot of the ball work on my own and running.

“But I feel in good shape and I’m really enjoying being back at training.

“So far the training has been spaced out, with a lot of passing drills.

“There’s no contact yet, but it’s just enjoyable to be out on the grass touching the ball again.

“The lads are comfortable coming back to train. There were discussions in the group and with the manager, but we’re all on board with it as we bid to get going again.

“This situation isn’t anything we can control too much, but it’s something that we have to be wary about,”

