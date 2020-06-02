Signing MARC Pugh on a free transfer was a shrewd bit of business by QPR.

The experienced winger was snapped up by the Hoops after his long-term association with AFC Bournemouth came to an end last summer.

Pugh, who is 33 years old, has made 31 appearances for the London side in all competitions this season, chipping in with two goals and four assists.

He only penned a one-year deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation but Mark Warburton’s side do hold an option to extend his stay by a further year, which they must do.

QPR are still yet to extend his current deal which expires at the end of this month and they need to ensure they do it soon. Losing Pugh this summer would be a blow.

The R’s have some top young players in their ranks like Ebe Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair so keeping someone with the experience of Pugh who they can learn from is vital.

He is a proven player at Championship level and adds more options and depth to QPR’s ranks.

Pugh spent nine years at AFC Bournemouth from 2010 to 2019 and made 312 appearances for the Cherries, playing a huge role in their rise to the Premier League.

He spent the second-half of last season out on loan to get in the shop window at Hull City and impressed enough for the Tigers to bag a move to QPR last July. The R’s need to keep hold of him next season or they may regret it.

Should QPR keep Pugh?