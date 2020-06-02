Fulham have the option to sign brighton and hove albion loanee Anthony knockaert on a permanent basis this summer.

The winger has spent this past season on loan at Craven Cottage from the Seagulls with the view to a permanent move, as detailed on Fulham’s official club website when he signed last year.

Knockaert, who is 28 years old, was seen as quite the coup by the Cottagers last July and has gone onto make 34 appearances this term, chipping in with four goals and five assists.

Fulham’s likelihood of landing him on a permanent basis could depend on whether they are promoted this season. They currently sit 3rd in the Championship table and are six points behind West Bromwich Albion in the automatic promotion places.

Knockaert knows what it takes to get out of the second tier. He played a huge part in Brighton’s promotion under Chris Hughton in 2017 by scoring 15 goals in that campaign.

He also helped Leicester City win the Championship title six years ago so his experience could come in handy for Parker’s side for the remaining games of this season.

The London side have a big decision to make over his future at the club this summer. If they fail to get promoted, it is likely that the Frenchman will return to Brighton and either force his way back into their side or move to another side.

Fulham opted to make Ivan Cavaleiro’s loan from Wolves permanent in January, will they do the same for Knockaert over the coming months?

Will Fulham sign Knockaert?