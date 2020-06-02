Speaking to Open Goal, out of contract Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has revealed that Leeds United made an approach to try and bring him to Elland Road before making a move to Ibrox.

Upon the end of the Scottish Premiership season, Rangers have moved to announce who will be leaving the club at the end of their contract. Among those named is former England youth international goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Foderingham played in 143 games during his time with the Scottish giants, keeping 56 clean sheets along the way. However, he has fallen out of favour in recent years and now he will enter free agency.

Now, upon his release, Foderingham has revealed that he had the chance to join Leeds United before joining Rangers. The ‘keeper revealed that ex-Leeds boss Uwe Rosler tried to tempt him to Elland Road but Foderingham opted against the move. He said:

“I spoke to Uwe Rosler on the phone at the time. He was at Leeds. He was saying, ‘We want you to maybe come to Leeds’. They had an Italian keeper at the time, and I just felt as if that wasn’t the right option for me.”

Foderingham was Rangers’ starting ‘keeper in his first three seasons for the club and he helped them consolidate their place in the top flight after earning promotion. However, he fell down the pecking order upon the arrival of Allan McGregor.

Now, Foderingham will be on the lookout for a new club. It would have been interesting to see how Foderingham’s career might have changed if he opted to join Leeds United instead. At the time of the approach, Leeds had Marco Silvestri in between the sticks.

