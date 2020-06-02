It’s the day most West Bromwich Albion fans have been waiting for since the announcement of the return to training just over a week ago and yesterday they got their wish. The West Brom official Twitter page gave the supporters something to really drool about.

The Baggies have now been allowed to return to contact training as they gear up for the return of the Championship in a few weeks time.

Last week Albion and the rest of the division learned that a provisional date of June 20 had been pencilled in by the EFL, provided there wasn’t a second spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK.

This would allow Leeds United and West Brom to complete their season on the pitch and hopefully achieve their ambition of winning promotion to the Premier League.

West Brom whetted the appetite of its supporters as they posted various photos of the players’ return to training which included the likes of Sam Johnstone, Kyle Edwards, Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Filip Krovinovic and Matt Phillips.

But the players who really excited the fans was the appearances of key pair Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana with the latter now being fully fit to take part in the remaining nine games of the season.

Pereira is just one more 45-minute appearance away from triggering a permanent move to the Baggies which will bring even more excitement to the Albion faithful.

Here we take a look at some of the reaction to the photos from the West Brom players’ return to training:

