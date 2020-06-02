Elliot lee is out of contract at luton town at the end of this month.

The Hatters are running the risk of losing the striker on a free transfer this summer.

Lee, who is 25 years old, moved to Kenilworth Road in 2017 and has played a key part in their rise from League Two to the Championship.

Despite only making eight appearances this season, Luton should consider extending his deal if they are relegated to League One.

Lee scored 12 goals last season to help them win the third tier title so is a proven goal scorer at that level. Keeping him would also mean they would not have to pay for another forward over the coming.

In the scenario of Luton staying up, keeping him on the books would mean they can sell him for a fee if they don’t need him anymore as opposed to getting nothing for him.

Nathan Jones has a few decisions to make on expiring contracts in his squad with the likes of Luke Berry, Danny Hylton and Marek Stech also facing uncertain futures.

Lee is someone who adds more competition and depth to his striking options and was signed by Jones three years ago.

Before his move to Luton, the forward rose up through West Ham United’s academy and played six times for their first-team. He also had loan spells away at Colchester United, Southend United and Blackpool.

Barnsley lured him away from the London side on a permanent basis in 2017 but he only spent a year at Oakwell before dropping down to the fourth tier to sign for Luton on a three-year deal.

Will Luton Town keep Elliot Lee?