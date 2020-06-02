It is a difficult time for most clubs across the EFL. The impact Covid-19 is having on some clubs is detrimental. However, clubs are still finding ways to extend contracts of key players, keeping them at the club. Crawley Town have confirmed contract extensions for Ashley Nathaniel-George, Josh Doherty and David Sesay. The trio will all be playing at The People’s Pension Stadium for at least another season. Crawley fans have been expressing their delight on Twitter over the past 12 hours following the news.

Nathaniel-George has been at Crawley since arriving in 2018 from Isthmian League side, Hendon. In his first season at Crawley, he impressed, scoring six goals in 30 appearances. He was subject to a massive £500,000 bid from a Championship side at the end of the season which Crawley rejected. This season hasn’t quite been as good as his first. He made 16 appearances, most of which were off the bench before the season was brought to a stop in mid-March. However, he did not feature for Crawley after the New Years Day game against Colchester. He scored three times and didn’t provide any assists, not brilliant considering he is a winger. Nathaniel-George has agreed a two-year deal with Crawley and fans are delighted to see him stay.

Twitter: @crawleytown Need to give ANG the chance he deserves. Came on for about 10 minutes at Northampton and completely ch… https://t.co/PIMrMs2h7q (@Joshctfc)

The duo of Josh Doherty and David Sesay have extended their contracts by another season. Doherty has been at The Reds for three years and has really made the left-back position his own this season. The left-back has played 37 times in all competitions this season and looked solid. One only real criticism of the left-back is that he has picked up 10 yellow cards this season which has seen him be suspended twice.

Sesay joined Crawley in 2018 after coming through the Watford youth ranks. The 21-year-old was voted ‘Young Player of the Season’ for the 2018/19 season and this campaign he has kicked on further. He finds himself on the opposite flank to Doherty and has played just as well. Sesay averages 1.7 tackles and clearances a game, as well as averaging under one foul a game. The right-back who turned down the chance to play for the Kenyan national team in 2019 has not yet scored for Crawley and will be hoping he can break that duck in the 2020/21 season.

Technical Director and Chairman’s Advisor Erdem Konyar said: “We are pleased to trigger the options on the players. All three of them have evolved and developed into the Crawley first team over the past two years.” Fans are also pleased to see the trio remain at the club.

Twitter: @crawleytown I really didn’t expect ANG & Sesay to be staying with being out the team a lot but very good news! (@Stevefootball1)

Twitter: @crawleytown Well done to the club, difficult times so getting contracts sorted is fantastic (@fish01551)

Twitter: @crawleytown @davidsesay10 @JoshDoherty96 great news! Def Looking forward to seeing them play more next season (@Steve_Hughes_)

Stats taken from WhoScored