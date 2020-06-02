In recent days West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United have been linked with San Lorenzo striker Adolfo Gaich and he has received high praise from the coach of Argentina under-23’s who has compared him to Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski.

In an interview with Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Fernando Batista has described his prodigy as a real talent and isn’t at all surprised by the interest he is attracting from a host of ‘elite’ clubs.

As well as being linked with the Championship top two, Gaich has been reportedly subject of rumoured interest from La Liga giants Barcelona and Batista could see this move happening.

“I am not surprised that Barcelona is looking at Adolfo as a future project,” he said. ”It is worth betting on Gaich. For sure. I do not have doubts.”

“He has power, aerial play, he is strong. His speed can also prevail. Despite his height, he knows how to get an opponent off his back. I imagine him on those perfect European pitches, with the wet grass, ideal for him.”

“The characteristics would perhaps fit better in the Premier League, in the Bundesliga, in Italian football. Though now he could also play perfectly in Spain and Barcelona.”

Gaich looks set to make the move to Europe from Argentina with San Lorenzo thought to be resigned to losing the young striker this summer.

The forward has a £12million release clause which appears to be a bargain with Batista comparing him to two footballing greats.

“For his desire to seek the goal, for the little he cares to fail and insist again, he reminds me of Martín Palermo,” Batista continued.

“I see in the physical, how he puts the body, how he holds the ball, there are some Robert Lewandowski things.”

There is still uncertainty over the destination of Gaich but if the praise from Batista is anything to go by, his next club will have a huge talent on their hands.