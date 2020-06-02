West Bromwich Albion were yesterday linked with a move for Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher and their reaction on Twitter has caused something of a stir.

The Baggies are one of several clubs being linked with the experienced striker ahead of a summer move away from Hillsborough.

Despite having missed some of this campaign through injury he has still scored 13 goals in 27 appearances for Wednesday so far this season and during his absence, his aerial threat and eye for goal were sorely missed.

It does appear to be a report which could be ‘wide of the mark’ with West Brom’s recent recruitment having been focused on younger players and reducing the age of their squad.

Slaven Bilic’s side already have Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin who are 31-years-old and 30-years-old respectively as well as the younger but relatively inexperienced Kenneth Zohore in their attacking ranks and will surely be looking to avoid strikers who could be perceived to be past their prime.

Fletcher is by no means a poor choice for most Championship clubs and has a wealth of experience having played in the Premier League for Burnley, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here we take a look at some of the reaction to the links from West Brom fans:

please no — sam (@sammycinnamon_) June 1, 2020

What on earth for? Shouldn't they be moving heaven and earth to sign Tulloch? — The Stupendous Fabuloso Charisma Channel (@sfcc1969) June 1, 2020

If you believe this you'll believe anything. — Matt (@MehWBA) June 1, 2020

OMG no thank you. Whatever level! He doesn’t score at top level and is injury prone. And way too old. The only positive is he loves scoring at hawthorns @bigdave133 @stuartgoz — Luke Stokes (@lukestokes84) June 1, 2020

This is a joke surely, please tell me it is. — DeanH (@DeanDjh1976) June 1, 2020

We need pace and power , youth , agility , a knack of scoring goals , not a has been never was . — Bal (@BalWBA35) June 1, 2020

The one component West Brom have been missing this season is a striker with real pace and who is clinical in front of goal. Should they win promotion to the Premier League they would undoubtedly be looking for that ’20 goal a season striker’ and it remains to be seen whether Fletcher would fit the bill.