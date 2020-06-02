Ipswich Town’s general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill has stated that if the league give the go-ahead to return to action, Ipswich are game ready.

Talking in an interview with the club’s official website O’Neill stated that the club has precautions already in place, and the playing and non-playing staff are fully briefed on the requirements to return to Portman Road, and Playford Road, where Ipswich’s training centre is located.

“We can deliver phase one of a return to training in line with all the guidelines. Players will arrive at Playford Road in their kit and be directed through a ‘one-way system’ to be tested for their temperature and other medical requirements.“

O’Neill continued to talk about all the safety measures, regarding contact and being in close quarters, but it is evident from the release of the interview, that Ipswich are geared up, and also keen to continue the season. Some may question why Ipswich have such interest in continuing a season where the performances have been underwhelming, to say the least.

A late surge in results could push Town into the play-off places, but that would require a lot of other stars aligning, mainly every other club not coping with a return to football.

No one can be sure what the decision of the EFL panel is, and whether League One follows the Championship into playing or League Two into cancelling, especially as the strong feeling is the clubs are split in opinion, with the richer clubs financially able to play, along with clubs that could benefit from playing, promotion and avoiding relegation being factors, whilst clubs with less on the table and fully aware of the financial issues being less keen to play.

Play or not