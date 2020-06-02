The 2010/11 season was a remarkable season for Queens Park Rangers.

The 2010–11 season was Queens Park Rangers’ 122nd professional season and their seventh consecutive season in the Championship. The club finished the season in first place, winning promotion to the Premier League after a 15-year absence. They finished on 84 points following their 24 wins, 16 draws and 6 defeats, four points ahead of second-placed Norwich City.

It was a busy summer transfer window for QPR. They brought in seven players before the first game of the season, including player of the season and one of the best players to play for QPR, Adel Taarabt. The R’s were free-scoring all season, but more importantly, they had the best defence by a mile. Throughout the whole season, they only conceded 32 goals, largely thanks to the contributions of ‘keeper Paddy Kenny. They may not have been top of the pile when it came to goals scored, but the defensive performances meant they had the best goal difference.

How well do you remember the 2010/11 Championship winning campaign?